LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 21-year-old Las Vegas man has been indicted on murder and attempted murder charges after prosecutors said he recorded shooter’s-view cellphone video of what police called the “thrill killing” of a sleeping homeless man and the wounding of a man walking his dog on separate days in July.

Noah Green remained jailed Tuesday pending arraignment Friday on charges also including battery with a weapon, firearms and destroying evidence stemming from his arrest July 22.

A court-appointed attorney who raised concerns about Green’s competency to understand charges against him did not immediately respond Tuesday to an email seeking comment.

Green is accused of killing Brent Michael Lloyd, 48, with a gunshot to the head July 13 on a sidewalk in a neighborhood west of the Las Vegas Strip and shooting a 60-year-old man in the chest July 15 as he walked his dog at a park not far from where Lloyd was killed.

Police called the shootings unprovoked and said a nearby surveillance camera recorded video of at least one attack.

Police said they found videos related to the shootings on Green’s cellphone, which he’s accused of damaging before his arrest. Police said they also found a 9mm handgun in his pocket.

