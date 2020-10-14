Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett declared no one is above the law when asked if a president has the authority to pardon himself.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vermont Democrat, quizzed President Trump’s nominee Wednesday during her confirmation hearing about if Mr. Trump could pardon himself if he were charged with a crime.

“As far as I know, that question has never been litigated. That question has never arisen. That question may or may not arise,” Judge Barrett told the Judiciary Committee members. “Because it would be opining on an open question when I haven’t gone through the judicial process to decide it, it is not one I can offer a view.”

But the senior Democratic senator got Judge Barrett to agree that no one is above the law — not even the president.

“I agree, no one is above the law,” she said.

Judge Barrett also dodged questions over the Emoluments Clause, which is being litigated in the courts against the president, with critics claiming he is profiting from his role in government from foreign officials who stay at his hotel in Washington, D.C.

