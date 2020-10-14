Presidential son Barron Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the family revealed Wednesday.

In a statement posted to the White House web site, first lady Melania Trump said her 14-year-old boy became infected along with her and President Trump.

Mrs. Trump said her immediate concern was for her son when she and the president tested positive Oct. 2.

“To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?’” she wrote. “My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.”

Barron has since tested negative, said Mrs. Trump.

The first lady said she was fortunate to have minimal symptoms but that the symptoms she experienced hit her all at once.

“It seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time,” she said.

She thanked everyone who reached out with well wishes and prayers for her family. “You remain in ours as well,” she said.

Mr. Trump touts the experimental medicines he received that he describes as a veritable “cure.” But Mrs. Trump, who is more than 20 years younger than the president, said she went the “natural route” and treated the symptoms with vitamins and health food.

She said she had a lot of time to reflect during her recovery.

“When my husband was taken to Walter Reed as a precaution, I spent much of my time reflecting on my family. I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination,” Mrs. Trump wrote. “We are in unprecedented times — and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy.

“It also cheered me to think of all the people I have met across our country and the world — and the goodness and compassion that exists if you seek it out. Our country has overcome many hardships and much adversity, and it is my hope COVID-19 will be another obstacle we will be able to tell future generations we overcame — and learned from in the process.”

