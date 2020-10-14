Presidential son Barron Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the family revealed Wednesday.

In a statement posted to the White House web site, first lady Melania Trump said her 14-year-old boy became infected along with her and President Trump.

Mrs. Trump said that when the publicly disclosed positive tests came down early this month for her and President Trump “my mind went immediately to our son.”

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together,” Mrs. Trump said.

“He has since tested negative,” she concluded.

In her statement, Mrs. Trump also described her symptoms and treatments and said she had become “even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere.”

She said that her own case came “with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time.”

Mrs. Trump also described her handling of the disease, which differed from her husband’s treatments.

“I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food,” she said.

