MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A record number of ballots have been cast early in Vermont with three weeks to go until the Nov. 3 general election, Secretary of State Jim Condos said Wednesday.

As of the end of the day on Tuesday, 110,016 Vermonters had voted early, compared to the previous record of 95,203 early/absentee ballots in the 2016 general election, he said.

“Our hard work preparing for the 2020 General Election during the COVID-19 health crisis has paid off already, as Vermonters have overwhelmingly embraced safe and secure voting options to cast their ballots,” Condos said in a written statement. “I would encourage every voter who has not yet voted to make their voting plan, whether that includes returning their ballot by mail, dropping it off early at the Town or City Clerk’s office, or by bringing it to the polls on Election Day.”

The voted ballot must be received by the town or city clerk by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 and the certificate on the front of the voted ballot envelope must be filled out completely, dated and signed by the voter to be counted, Condos said. Eligible voters who has not received a ballot in the mail should contact their town or city clerk immediately to get one, he said.

