Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, on Wednesday called Democrats’ criticism of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett over speculation she would rule against Obamacare a total “charade.”

“This is all a charade,” Mr. Grassley declared during the third day of confirmation hearings, suggesting his colleagues across the aisle are using scare tactics to attack the president’s high court pick.

Democrats have been saying President Trump tapped Judge Barrett for the vacancy ahead of a Nov. 10 case coming before the justices weighing the individual mandate, alleging the president believes she will strike down the health care law that’s been a target for Republicans for years.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee, announced she’s invited four witnesses to testify at Thursday’s hearing before the Judiciary Committee, two of whom are brought before the senators to discuss health care issues related to the Affordable Care Act. Another witness will testify about women’s reproductive rights while the fourth will testify about civil rights.

“It’s time to get real. This is all just a distraction. This is what we saw Monday and Tuesday. Democrats want to distract from the fact they don’t really care about Obamacare,” Mr. Grassley said, suggesting they instead want Medicare for All, a single-payer government system.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.