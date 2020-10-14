President Trump is set to participate in an hour-long town hall event with NBC News on Oct. 15, which was supposed to be the date of the second presidential debate.

The Thursday event puts the president in direct competition with Joseph R. Biden, who is participating in his own televised town hall event at the same time on ABC in Philadelphia.

NBC announced Wednesday that the event will be outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in Florida and that Savannah Guthrie will moderate the event with Mr. Trump and Florida voters.

The network said federal health officials reviewed Mr. Trump’s recent health data and have concluded “with a high degree of confidence” that the president is “not shedding infectious virus.”

NBC said the data included a PCR test collected and analyzed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Tuesday.

A Monday update from Dr. Sean P. Conley, Mr. Trump’s doctor, said the president tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card, which is the type of test the administration has sent to nursing homes and governors throughout the U.S.

Mr. Trump has been back out on the campaign trail in recent days as he recovers from the coronavirus.

The hour-long event starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Biden will be participating in a town hall event that starts at the same time, though the portion with Mr. Biden is set to run 90 minutes.

NBC said Mr. Trump and Ms. Guthrie will be at least 12 feet apart from each other and the audience, which will be socially distanced and required to wear masks and take a temperature check beforehand.

The network said the event will follow the same format and be in the same time slot as a town hall it hosted with Mr. Biden on Oct. 5.

Mr. Trump had lampooned that event at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

“Did you see the town hall he had with NBC? That was a town hall for a child — a young child,” he said. “That was a beauty, right? That was some town hall.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the Oct. 15 debate between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden, which was to be partially held in Miami, after the president refused to participate in a virtual format.

