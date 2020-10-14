President Trump on Wednesday said Americans face a choice between the American Dream or a “socialist nightmare” on Nov. 3, promising a post-pandemic resurgence in a second term while warning of a “steep depression” if his opponents win.

“That’s what you’ll have, a depression,” Mr. Trump said in an address from the White House Rose Garden to Economic Club of New York and similar clubs in other cities.

The speech was billed as an address on the economy but, with Election Day less than three weeks away, resembled one of Mr. Trump’s combative stump speeches.

Speaking to the clubs via video, Mr. Trump’s voice sounded a bit raspy as he recovers from the coronavirus and takes on an aggressive campaign schedule.

The president promised to double down on the type of tax and regulation-cutting that dominated his first term.

He recounted his renegotiation of trade deals that had undercut American workers and warned of liberal plans for a costly Green New Deal.

“The last administration sold out American workers to donors, special interests, and globalist tribunals. We succeeded by reversing those cruel and heartless betrayals,” he said.

“If the left gains power,” he said, “the recovery will be terminated and the economy will be destroyed.”

He even rebuked some of the club members who were listening for backing Democrats, saying they’ll be sorry.

“I don’t understand your thinking. I don’t understand how you can be backing such policies, but you’re wrong,” Mr. Trump said.

The president said he will take a serious look at infrastructure in a second term, saying he proved his construction skills with the border wall and blaming his political rivals for blocking a first-term deal.

“The Democrats didn’t want to do it,” he said.

On the pandemic, he reiterated his commitment to combating COVID-19, calling the antibody cocktail from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals a “cure.”

He said the administration will provide 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, but that states cannot impose onerous lockdowns on commerce in the meantime.

“The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself, and that’s what a lot of states run by Democrats have done to their people, and it’s turning out very bad for them,” Mr. Trump said.

He repeated his concerns that blue states want “bailout money” from an elusive stimulus package on Capitol Hill and said Beijing is rooting for his opponent.

“Only a Trump administration will hold them accountable,” Mr. Trump said. “If I don’t get election in a little while, 20 days, China will own the United States, I can tell you that.”

