Oct. 12

The Kingsport Times-News on observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

As Aiesha Banks reminded in her weekly Healthy Kingsport column, this is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and maintaining that focus is important since breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, regardless of race, contributing more than 25% of new cancer cases.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign “organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure,” Banks wrote. The executive director of Healthy Kingsport focuses on food and exercise in her Oct. 1 column.

Although more women are surviving, breast cancer has been on the rise for several years, and there’s no simple answer as to why. Breast cancer is a complicated disease with a variety of different causes, and many aspects of our lives swing our risk in one direction or another. While some of these are out of our hands, others can be controlled, which is why eating healthy and exercising can help reduce risk.

“Active women are far less likely to be diagnosed with any form of cancer. Find a type of exercise that suits you and stick to it. Doctors recommend exercising for at least 30 minutes, five times a week to maintain good health,” Banks suggests.

“The most critical part of preventing breast cancer is to check yourself regularly and get screened at least once a year. People at higher risk may choose to have screening done on a more regular basis. New, less invasive screening techniques are now available, and you can look into alternatives if you are worried about getting a mammogram.”

As to what to drink, water is best, and coffee and tea are also useful because they contain antioxidants that can reduce your risk of cancer. You should eat a diet rich in vegetables and fruits. Foods to stay away from include grilled and red meat and processed foods. Eat them only occasionally.

If there’s a history of breast cancer in your family, your risks are higher, and you should be informed on how to reduce it. A good place to start is the Mayo Clinic. Visit mayoclinic.org and search for “reduce breast cancer risk” for dozens of articles on that subject.

You’ll learn what you likely already know: limit alcohol, don’t smoke, control your weight, be physically active, breast-feed, and limit hormone therapy. “Be vigilant about breast cancer detection. If you notice any changes in your breasts, such as a new lump or skin changes, consult your doctor. Also, ask your doctor when to begin mammograms and other screenings based on your personal history,” the clinic advises.

In addition to decreasing your risk of breast cancer, a healthy diet also staves off diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Says the clinic, “Women who eat a Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra-virgin olive oil and mixed nuts might have a reduced risk of breast cancer. The Mediterranean diet focuses on mostly plant-based foods, such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts. People who follow the diet choose healthy fats, such as olive oil, over butter and eat fish instead of red meat.

To learn more about other ways you can help fight breast cancer, visit komeneasttennessee.org.

Oct. 10

Johnson City Press on the benefits of a Tennessee city’s partnership with its visitor’s bureau:

Johnson City’s move to take more charge of promoting tourism in the area is a win for both residents and visitors.

Last week, city commissioners decided to separate the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau from the Chamber of Commerce, an arrangement that has lasted for nearly four decades.

No disrespect to the folks at the Chamber, they’ve done a fine job, but with much of the city’s plan for economic growth centered on tourism, pulling the visitors bureau closer just makes sense.

With a city-appointed board, including a city commissioner and the city manager, the bureau’s and the city’s outside marketing efforts can be more streamlined. Johnson City will also have more oversight of the lodging taxes it contributes to the organization to drive tourism.

City Manager Pete Peterson recommended that city marketing and visitors bureau staff move into the same building, hopefully a new visitors center for the city.

That’s an excellent idea.

The current visitors center is in space that is too small, not visible enough and shared with the Chamber. It doesn’t make a good first impression.

Creating a visitors center in a friendlier, more eye-catching place - we’ve heard the former Ashe Street Courthouse may be a consideration - would help sell Johnson City to travelers who happen by.

With the city and the visitors bureau rowing in the same direction, it will be easier to get the word out about the area’s rich offerings and hopefully bring in more out-of-town money. Those outside dollars can help stave off tax increases for locals.

The reorganization shows initiative on the city’s part to be more involved in how it’s presented to potential visitors.

We’re glad the city’s being proactive and working to support the visitor’s bureau and its mission.

Oct. 9

The Kingsport Times-News on ending “policing for profit” in Tennessee:

When well-known Hawkins County resident Carl Bailey was arrested recently for allegedly receiving a foreign package containing thousands of doses of various steroids and other prescription drugs, police seized three vehicles, a motorcycle and a handgun from his home. When Kingsport police recently charged Stephen Todd Wright of Appalachia with bribery of a public servant as well as traffic charges, they applied for the seizure of his truck.

Why? Because they can. In the ranks it’s called “policing for profit” in taking possession of personal property, in some cases without even pursuing criminal charges under civil asset forfeiture laws.

And according to the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit libertarian public interest law firm, Tennessee has “appalling civil forfeiture laws. Law enforcement only needs to tie property to a crime by a preponderance of evidence in order to forfeit it.”

In August last year, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights wrote the state that its civil asset forfeiture laws are among the least protective of property owners in the nation. The state is one of only three that require a property owner to pay a cost bond in order to initiate the administrative process necessary to have wrongfully seized property returned.

The commission wrote that “in practice, a primary purpose of Tennessee’s civil forfeiture law is to augment local law enforcement budgets without the need to seek funding from a legislative body. Tennessee law permits law enforcement to keep 100 percent of cash, private property, and proceeds forfeited with minimal oversight as to how forfeited assets are used or spent,” a framework that “provides for perverse financial incentives and encourages abuse.”

In 2016 and 2017, Tennessee law was amended to require the collection and reporting of certain data regarding civil asset forfeiture in the state. But while the changes promoted additional transparency, the data “is unduly limited and devoid of sufficient demographic and geographic information. As a result, current reporting requirements are inadequate to inform Tennessee’s citizens as to how, when, where, and from whom private property is being seized and forfeited by law enforcement,” the commission wrote.

“Current reporting requirements also fail to provide adequate transparency regarding how forfeiture proceeds are used and accounted for by law enforcement and other public officials. There is abundant evidence that Tennessee’s civil asset forfeiture law does not adequately protect the rights of innocent property owners. The law’s reduced standard of proof, cash bond requirement, failure to provide a right to counsel even when basic needs are at risk, failure to provide a neutral and independent arbiter to preside over forfeiture proceedings, failure to provide meaningful judicial review, and failure to compensate innocent owners for successfully challenging wrongful property seizures all individually and collectively contribute to inadequate procedural protections.”

According to the commission, “civil asset forfeiture as practiced in Tennessee is disparately impacting poor and low-income individuals, immigrants, people of color and those without the means or ability to engage an attorney or contest the taking of their property.” The commission wrote that the state should “substantially reform” its forfeiture laws.

It is unacceptable that state law enforcement agencies take an average $15 million in cash and thousands of vehicles from residents annually, converting that property to their own purposes with little oversight. It leads to mistrust of law enforcement and undermines respect for private property and the rule of law.

