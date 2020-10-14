Sen. Elizabeth Warren is poised to hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin this weekend for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

The Massachusetts Democrat and far-left superstar is headed to Madison and Milwaukee on Saturday as part of the Biden camp’s get-out-the-vote efforts.

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 and the state is shaping up to be one of the key battlegrounds in the race for the White House.

Political observers have suggested that Ms. Warren could be in line for a Cabinet position if Mr. Biden wins the election.

