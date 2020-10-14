Illegal immigration at the southwest border was cut in half over the past year and the caravans of families dropped by nearly 90%, Homeland Security officials said Wednesday, though they issued a stark warning that it could snap back if the country drops its stiff policies.

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said the border wall, ending the “catch-and-release” policies and a tough partnership with Central American countries — all hallmarks of the Trump administration — ended the migrant surge that saw nearly 1 million unauthorized migrants nabbed at the border in fiscal year 2019.

That fell to less than 460,000 in fiscal year 2020, which ended Sept. 30.

The key change was in migrant families. In 2019, border authorities nabbed nearly 540,000 parents and children traveling as families. Over the past year, that fell to about 80,000.

