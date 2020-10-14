Joseph R. Biden and the Democrats raised a record $383 million in September to build a $432 million war chest for the stretch run of the presidential campaign, his campaign announced Wednesday.

“That’s more than I’ve ever raised my whole life,” Mr. Biden said on a call with a supporter.

The campaign said the haul included donations from 1.1 million new donors last month, bringing the total number of contributors to 5.5 million.

Mr. Biden, the Democratic party and associated committees had raised $364.5 million in August - then a monthly record - to $210 million for President Trump and the Republicans.

Mr. Biden and the Democrats had $466 million on hand at the beginning of September to $325 million for Mr. Trump and the Republicans, flipping what had been a significant cash-on-hand advantage for the president earlier in the year.

