LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) - A jury began deliberations Wednesday in the capital murder case against a woman accused of killing another woman who disappeared after a Tinder date and whose dismembered remains were later found in trash bags along rural Nebraska roads.

A defense attorney for 26-year-old Bailey Boswell told the jury Tuesday in closing arguments that she was forced by her ex-convict boyfriend to go along with the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in 2017, the Omaha World-Herald reported. But state prosecutor Mike Guinan said Boswell acted in tandem with 54-year-old Aubrey Trail to meet and kill Loofe.

Boswell faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in the case. Trail was found guilty last year and also faces a possible death penalty.

Investigators contend that Boswell arranged a date with Loofe, a Lincoln store clerk, through the internet dating app Tinder for Nov. 15, 2017 - the same day officials say Loofe was killed. Loofe was reported missing by her family, and a massive search was launched. Her remains weren’t found until Dec. 4, when her dismembered body was found stuffed into garbage bags that had been dumped in a field near Edgar, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Lincoln.

Boswell’s trial was moved from Saline County, where she and Trail lived, to Dawson County because of extensive publicity.

