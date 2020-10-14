Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris said Wednesday she did notice the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during last week’s vice presidential debate.

Ms. Harris said she bit her tongue so as not to “embarrass” Mr. Pence on national TV.

“I did see the fly, and I just assumed it would fly away [because] it was a fly,” she said on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” “You know, I didn’t want to embarrass the man, right, and make a deal out of it on the stage. … There was too much to talk about.”

Mr. Pence laughed it off earlier this week, saying he wasn’t aware the insect had landed on him until his children told him afterward.

“They did tell me about the fly. It was a good laugh for all of us,” Mr. Pence said on Fox News. Host Dana Perino told Mr. Pence that for every forthcoming family dinner, it could be the story that “just brings down the house.”

