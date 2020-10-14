Twitter has locked the account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany because she shared a story about Hunter Biden and Ukraine.

President Trump’s campaign war room posted an image of an effort by Ms. McEnany to access her personal Twitter account.

BREAKING: Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like. pic.twitter.com/eR8HhkgqVY — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2020

According to the image, Ms. McEnany’s account was “violating our rules against distribution of hacked material.”

Although it is still available to readers, the president’s official spokeswoman can no longer access her Twitter account until she deletes what the Silicon Valley corporation has determined is a tweet that “may put people in physical danger.”

The material Ms. McEnany shared was a New York Post story, partially based on an old laptop, that purported to show a Ukrainian executive had asked Hunter Biden to “use his influence” with his father, then-Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

The Post article said the executive thanked the younger Mr. Biden for arranging a meeting, contrary to previous denials by the Democratic nominee that he had never discussed his son’s Ukrainian business with him.

Facebook and Twitter have both tried to stop the spread of the Post article, prompting complaints all day Wednesday from conservatives that the tech giants are doing the Democrats’ dirty work.

House Judiciary Committee Republicans responded to the locking of Ms. McEnany’s account by posting the article on their Twitter account.

“Since @kayleighmcenany can’t share the New York Post’s article, we’ll do it on her behalf,” the committee Republicans said.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said Twitter “is out of control with protection of Joe Biden.”

“If the story were about Trump, you know they’d let it go,” Mr. Murtaugh tweeted.

Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican, tweeted, “This is outrageous.”

“@Twitter and Big Tech companies are trying to rig this election for Joe Biden and the Democrats,” Mr. Scott said. “They don’t want the American people to know the truth!”

Ms. McEnany later took to the official government account of the White House press secretary to protest the tech giant’s actions.

“Censorship should be condemned! cc: @Twitter & Facebook. NOT the American way,” she wrote there.

