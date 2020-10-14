BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A landlord checking on an open door at a house in Birmingham found two people dead inside.

A neighbor noticed a door that was ajar at a rental house and notified the homeowner late Tuesday, police said in a statement. That person went to check on the house and found a man and a women dead in a bedroom.

Both had been shot to death earlier in the day, a police spokesman said, but authorities haven’t released their names or any possible motive.

News outlets reported that police were investigating the slayings but didn’t immediately make any arrests.

