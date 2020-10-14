A majority of registered voters in the U.S. said they’re better off now, despite the riots and coronavirus pandemic, compared to four years ago — the key litmus test in presidential elections — according to recent polling from Gallup.

Fifty-six percent of voters said they and their family are better off now than four years ago, compared to 32% who said they were worse off, according to polling taken from Sept. 14-28.

The 56% figure compares to 45% who said the same to similar questioning in December 2012, 47% who said so in October 2004, 38% in October 1992, and 44% in July 1984.

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden have had significantly different reactions to the polling.

“The Gallup Poll has just come out with the incredible finding that 56% of you say that you are better off today, during a pandemic, than you were four years ago (OBiden). Highest number on record! Pretty amazing!” the president said on Twitter.

Mr. Biden suggested that people who think they’re better off now than they were when he was vice president might be mistaken.

“Well, if they think that they probably shouldn’t” vote for me, he told WKRC-TV in Ohio this week. “Their memory’s not very good, quite frankly.”

