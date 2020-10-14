The U.S. and Russia have not yet reached an agreement to extend the last remaining arms pact between the two countries, a Kremlin spokesperson said Wednesday.

Just one day prior, U.S. officials said that an “agreement in principle” had been reached to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, that expires in February. But Russian officials are throwing uncertainty into the progress of the negotiations as its foreign minister said that he doesn’t see prospects for extending the agreement.

“We are in fact willing to extend the New START treaty for some period of time provided that they, in return, agree to a limitation, a freeze, on their nuclear arsenal,” Marshall Billingslea, U.S. special envoy for arms control, said Tuesday.

“We believe that there is an agreement in principle at the highest levels of our two governments,” he said at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation think tank.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that a deal had not yet been reached but acknowledged the need to extend the treaty and told reporters Wednesday that he hopes both parties “are on the same track in this regard.”

“We understand that it needs to be extended, that this is in the interest of our two countries and the strategic security of the whole world,” he added, Reuters reported.

Following another round of negotiations in Finland last week, U.S. officials maintained that “important progress” had been made, while members of the Russian delegation said that the American proposal was “unilateral.”

The 10-year-old New START limits the number of deployable U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons at 1,550. The accord also reduced by half the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers each side may have and set up a new inspection and verification regime to prevent violations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously welcomed a five-year renewal of the treaty, but Washington has been hesitant to rejoin, citing Russia’s violations to previous nuclear treaties and has insisted that China join a three-country pact.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed resistance to extending the agreement and said earlier Wednesday that while he does not see a future for the agreement with the U.S., talks will continue.

