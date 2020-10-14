WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 61-year-old man has been arrested, accused of fatally shooting his older brother at a Wichita apartment complex earlier this week, police said.

Thomas Harris was booked early Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree intentional murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the death of 68-year-old Troy Harris, television station KAKE reported.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the complex in the southern part of the city. The two brothers were in an apartment when they began fighting, and Thomas Harris allegedly fired several shots before fleeing the apartment, police said.

The older brother managed to walk down the stairs of the apartment complex and into the parking lot to call 911 to report he had been shot, officials said. Officers and medics found him with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Thomas Harris has prior felony convictions, police spokesman Charley Davidson said.

