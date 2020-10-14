DENVER — For someone identified as a dedicated Colorado Democratic Party activist, Kristopher Jacks has some decidedly undemocratic ideas.

Mr. Jacks was caught on hidden-camera video by Project Veritas talking about using violence for political ends, pressuring a Biden administration to do the left’s bidding by occupying the White House, and musing about a hypothetical situation involving killing “three or four” billionaires, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

“2020 is a political revolution. I am going to do everything morally acceptable to win,” Mr. Jacks said in footage taken at a bar. “I will lie, I will cheat, I will steal, because that’s morally acceptable in this political environment.”

Interspersed were references to Antifa and guillotines as well as “killing random Nazis in the street” and how the right may “underestimate how many people on the left are organized, trained, armed and ready to go.”

“I mean again, I believe there is absolutely justified violence in all sorts of circumstances,” Mr. Jacks said in the hidden-camera footage. “I do think there needs to be a militant group, and I love Antifa for that reason.”

It would be easy to write him off as a fringe figure or blowhard, except that according to a screen grab from the Weld County Democrats website, Mr. Jacks is a “Member of the Colorado Democratic Party Executive and Central Committees.”

BREAKING: Denver area @coloradodems exec committee and @OurRevolution chair @Kyoti00 “2020 is a political revolution”; “Want to change this country,with violence…there’s only one way to do it.”; “Guillotines mother f**ker”; “Killing random Nazis in the street”#ArmedRevolution pic.twitter.com/QnmqHdrJ8o — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 13, 2020

He also serves as chairman of Our Revolution in Weld County, as shown on the website. Our Revolution was launched to continue the work of Sen. Bernard Sanders’ 2016 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I’m also a part of the Colorado Democratic Party executive committee, central committee. I’m part of dozens and dozens of other committees,” Mr. Jacks said in a speech at the 2020 Our Revolution Summit in Denver, as shown on video, adding, “And I’ve got dozens of my friends that went along with me.”

He added that “we now have a comfortable majority on the Weld County Democratic Party executive committee,” referring to Our Revolution members.

The Denver Police Department tweeted that it had referred the information to the “proper personnel,” while the Weld County Sheriff’s Office is also looking at the video released late Monday.

“We were made aware of the video last night by several of our residents and we are looking into it today,” Weld County sheriff’s spokesman Joe Moylan said in an email.

The Washington Times has reached out to the Colorado Democratic Party, the Weld County Democrats and Our Revolution for comment.

Mr. Jacks has not commented publicly on the video, but he deleted his public Twitter account. Century Link, his employer, tweeted that it had suspended an unidentified employee pending the results of an investigation and “contacted appropriate law enforcement agencies.”

BREAKING: Denver area @coloradodems exec committee and @OurRevolution chair @Kyoti00 “2020 is a political revolution”; “Want to change this country,with violence…there’s only one way to do it.”; “Guillotines mother f**ker”; “Killing random Nazis in the street”#ArmedRevolution pic.twitter.com/QnmqHdrJ8o — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 13, 2020

In the video, Mr. Jacks told a Project Veritas investigator that “if you want to do some real s–, you’ve got to get close to the people, close to the people in charge.”

“So you want to do some Versailles shit, you want to do some Antifa sh*t, you really want to change this country that way, with violence, there’s only one way to do it,” Mr. Jacks said. “You’ve got to get people that are close to billionaires and start just, random billionaires start turning up dead.”

He said “three or four” would be enough, adding, “That’s what it’s going to take. It’s going to take a strategic hit against the 0.1% that’s in charge. Because that’s who it is. It’s truly killing random Nazis in the street.”

Who does he have in mind? “It doesn’t matter who. I mean, Bezos at the top of the list,” he said.

Elsewhere, he appears to support violence, although not killing people. In a group setting at a bar, Mr. Jacks said, “Let’s bring in a better future, and I will knock people down the stairs as long as they don’t die to make this happen.”

He said he feels confident that progressives can exert enough pressure on a Biden White House to have their legislation signed.

“Joe Biden is presumably left-wing, and he’s got a functioning signing hand,” Mr. Jacks said. “As long as there’s progressive legislation that comes across his desk, I am confident we can occupy his house. We know where he’ll live, and yeah, he wants to veto Medicare For All? Let him veto it. He’s never leaving that house again without protests.”

Mr. Jacks added that if Mr. Biden does veto such bills, “it will be mass protests in the streets because we’re already ready to do it.”

“The left is already geared up. We’ve been practicing for four years against somebody who doesn’t listen,” he said.

Project Veritas President James O’Keefe said Mr. Jacks represents “the radical wing of the Democratic Party in Colorado. He is someone most Americans should be afraid of.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.