President Trump complained Wednesday that social media companies are trying to “protect” Joseph R. Biden and fumed over reports that Twitter locked the account of his press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, for sharing an unflattering story about the Democratic nominee.

“They’re trying to protect them, they’re trying to protect Biden,” he said at a rally in Des Moines.

“They closed down her account,” he said. “She’s the White House press secretary!”

The president is leaning into a New York Post story that says new emails show Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, used his connections with a Ukrainian company, Burisma, to set up a meeting with his father, the then-vice president.

“It turns out that they were the ones who did the Russia hoax, it was them,” Mr. Trump said.

The president said Mr. Biden owes America an apology.

“Because it turns out you are a corrupt politician,” Mr. Trump said.

The Biden campaign said the meeting between Mr. Biden and Vadym Pozharskyi, an advisor to the board of Burisma, detailed in the report never happened.

“We have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place,” spokesman Andrew Bates said, according to the Politico.

Mr. Trump brought up the Hunter Biden issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call in mid-2019, leading to his impeachment by House Democrats, who accused him of using military aid as leverage to get a foreign nation to investigate his likely 2020 opponent.

Mr. Trump won the Hawkeye State by nearly 10 points in 2016 after President Obama won it for Democrats in back-to-back elections.

This time, Mr. Trump is running neck-and-neck with Mr. Biden, though the president said he saw a better poll on his way in.

“We’re up six, didn’t we win by 11 or something?” Mr. Trump said.

He did have one complaint, however.

“It’s windy out here! “Mr. Trump said, donning a red “Make America Great Again” cap. “Should I take off the tie or not?”

Mr. Trump did, and then tossed the red necktie aside.

“Oh that feels so much better,” he said. “Now we can all just relax and have a good time.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.