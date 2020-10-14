A federal judge in Richmond this morning extended Virginia’s voter registration deadline by 48 hours after a severed fiber optic cable caused the state’s online registration portal to shut down Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. said the outage caused “a tremendous harm” to Virginians who planned to register Tuesday, the final day for registration, according to The Associated Press.

The judge’s decision will allow voters to register online or in person until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The fiber circuit was accidentally cut during a roadside utilities project which caused an outage that lasted a few hours and affected several state agency websites.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the lawsuit against state officials Tuesday, and the extension reportedly was supported by both parties.

