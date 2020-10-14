ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - A central Minnesota woman accused of providing the drug that caused the overdose death of her neighbor is now facing a murder charge.

Kayla Reynolds, 30, of Cold Spring, is charged in Stearns County District Court with third-degree murder in the April death of 49-yea-old Heidi Hiltner.

Reynolds called police after she hadn’t heard or seen her neighbor for a few days. They entered Hiltner’s apartment and found her dead April 15, according to a criminal complaint.

The officer said he found a prescription methadone bottle on the nightstand next to Hiltner’s bed. The drug was prescribed to Reynolds, a complaint said.

A court-ordered search of Hiltner’s cellphone revealed text messages since January that led police to suspect that Reynolds had been supplying Hiltner with methadone and amphetamines including two days before the body was found, the Star Tribune reported.

Reynolds has an Oct. 22 court hearing scheduled. Court records do not list a defense attorney.

