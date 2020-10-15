Both Facebook and Twitter have come under scrutiny for their campaign contributions in a new study by Joseph Vazquez, an analyst with the Media Research Center, a conservative press watchdog.

Mr. Vazquez reviewed the current political donation records of both social media giants on Open Secrets, an independent nonprofit which tracks federal campaign donations and lobbying data. The report was released Thursday.

“Open Secrets records revealed that for ‘all federal candidates,’ both Facebook and Twitter gave over 90% of their political contributions to Democrats for the 2020 cycle so far,” Mr. Vazquez wrote.

“The combined multi-million-dollar total of both platforms was split among individual employee donations and PAC money,” he continued. “The top recipient for both organizations was none other than Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. There is clearly no doubt where these gargantuan tech companies stand politically.”

And the specific amounts at this time? For Twitter, that translates to $347,270 in contributions for Democrats and $3,556 for Republicans. Facebook contributed $2,409,464 to Democrats and $218,575 to Republicans.

“They may indeed succeed succeed in influencing the 2020 election to produce an outcome that’s suitable to their leftist agenda,” Mr. Vazquez noted.

