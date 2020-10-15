The Taliban was likely given an upper hand in ongoing peace negotiations after President Trump tweeted a pledge to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Christmas, Afghanistan’s chief negotiator said Thursday.

Abdullah Abdullah, who has led the Afghan government’s delegation in ongoing talks with the Taliban, told the Financial Times in an interview published Thursday that despite Mr. Trump’s tweet, confusion continues to surround the logistics of the troop withdrawal.

“Nobody has given any clarity,” Mr. Abdullah told the publication, citing the looming drawdown.

“If the U.S. withdraws then they can come back by force,” he said of Taliban fighters, “they might see it in their advantage.”

In a surprise tweet last week, Mr. Trump claimed that all troops will be out of Afghanistan by Christmas, fueling fresh questions about a U.S. exit plan that looks to be accelerating even as American forces remain at war with an emboldened Taliban.

“We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas,” Mr. Trump tweeted in comments that drew praise from the Taliban, which has tried for years to drive the U.S. military out of the country.

Top military officials quickly pushed back on the president’s assertion as Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said this week that the U.S. is in the process of cutting its force to about 4,500 service members, down from the roughly 12,000 American forces stationed in the country at the beginning of 2020. He stopped short of confirming the rapid drawdown timeline.

A U.S. troop withdrawal was a cornerstone of a February peace deal between the U.S. and Taliban, which opened the door to eventual intra-Afghan negotiations.

Mr. Trump said this summer that the U.S. is working on a deal that would reduce troop levels in Afghanistan from 8,500 to between 4,000 and 5,000 before Election Day.

Under the peace deal, the Taliban vowed to no longer harbor any outside terrorist groups, such as al Qaeda and the Islamic State, and agreed to halt attacks on U.S. personnel.

