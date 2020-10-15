After a summer of several high-profile cases of missing soldiers at Fort Hood, the Army is changing how it identifies troops who can’t be found for duty.

In the past, a soldier was reported as being AWOL — absent without leave — if they didn’t show up for formation. But that term has a specific legal classification that may not apply in cases such as Army Spec. Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April after she was killed by another soldier.

“She was not AWOL but she was not present for duty either,” Gen. Mark McConville, the Army Chief of Staff, said Thursday. “If you’re not present for duty you’re ‘missing’ and not necessarily AWOL, which has certain connotations.”

Another Fort Hood soldier, Pvt. Gregory Morales, had been listed as AWOL after he disappeared. That changed only after his body was discovered in June 2020. Under the new Army policy, he would have been listed as “missing.”

“They’re ‘missing’ until we can prove why they’re missing,” Gen. McConville told reporters.

Under the revised policy, military leaders will reach out to friends and family members of the soldier for any possible clues well before they might be officially considered as being absent without leave.

“We think this is very important because the families may have a better idea of what’s going on in the soldier’s life,” Gen. McConville said. “We’ll be glad to do whatever we can — with the family or with law enforcement — to try and help them locate the soldier.”

