The Army signed an $87 million deal with Saab to arm its soldiers with the latest version of the Swedish manufacturing company’s powerful 84mm bunker-busting, Carl-Gustaf anti-tank weapon.

The seven-year contract calls for Saab to provide an indefinite number of the shoulder-fired weapons, designated as M3E1, to the military. They will be used by the Army, Marine Corps and elements of U.S. Special Operations Command, company officials said.

“The lightweight and effective recoilless rifle ensures readiness on the modern battlefield with multi-role capabilities through a wide array of munitions,” Erik Smith, president and CEO of Saab in the U.S., said in a statement.

The latest version of the Carl-Gustaf is 28 percent lighter than its predecessor. The system has been popular with U.S. troops as a combined anti-tank, anti-personnel weapon system since it was first fielded in the late 1980s. The Army decided it would acquire the latest version in 2018.

