WHITEWOOD, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say they rescued 24 dogs after responding to a complaint at a home near Whitewood, in far western South Dakota.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says deputies discovered several neglected animals at the residence on Tuesday and eventually seized two dozen of the dogs. There were also dogs on the property that had already died.

The Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish us providing the rescued dogs with shelter and medical care.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been announced.

