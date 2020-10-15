In a stinging rebuke of President Trump, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said it will be hard for the GOP revive the party’s brand after “selling a TV-obsessed, narcissistic individual to the American people.”

The Washington Examiner reported Thursday that Mr. Sasse unloaded on Mr. Trump during a telephone town hall with voters on Wednesday, criticizing him for ignoring the coronavirus early on, kissing “dictators’ butts,” and mocking “evangelicals behind closed doors.”

“His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity,” Mr. Sasse said, according to audio of the call. “He’s flirted with white supremacists.”

Mr. Sasse said Mr. Trump will likely lose to Joseph R. Biden and he has opened the door for a Democratic takeover of the Senate.

“We are staring down the barrel of a blue tsunami,” he said..

Mr. Sasse said the primary reason Mr. Trump won the 2016 election was that Hillary Clinton was “literally the most unpopular candidate in the history of polling” and he lamented that Mr. Trump could permanently turn young voters and women away from the Republican Party.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.