The national press secretary for Joseph R. Biden’s presidential campaign said Thursday that Twitter’s blocking of users from sharing a negative New York Post story about the Democratic nominee’s son is evidence that the allegations are “false.”

During a virtual interview with Cheddar’s Jill Wagner, Jamal Brown was asked for the campaign’s response to the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden’s dealings with the Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma Holdings during his father’s tenure as vice president.

“I think Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these, you know, purported allegations are false, and they’re not true,” Mr. Brown told Ms. Wagner. “Glad to see, you know, social media companies like Twitter, taking responsibility to limit misinformation.”

Mr. Brown wasn’t asked to elaborate.

His statement came the same day Senate Republicans announced they wanted to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after blocking users from tweeting or messaging the New York Post story, which alleged the former vice president knew more about his son’s business dealings than he let on.

Entire accounts were also locked for sharing the link, including those belonging to Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Tech companies, including Facebook, which also limited the article’s visibility, of interfering with the election less than three weeks before Americans choose their next president.

“I don’t know if these New York Post stories are true or not,” the Texas Republican said Thursday. “Those are questions Vice President Biden should answer. But Twitter and Facebook and big-tech billionaires don’t get to censor political speech and actively interfere in the election. That’s what they’re doing right now.”

Mr. Dorsey had acknowledged in a tweet Wednesday that the company’s communication surrounding the New York Post’s article “was not great.”

“And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable,” he wrote.

