The Metropolitan Police Department reported Thursday that use-of-force incidents have increased by 84% since 2015.

In a 64-page annual report outlining the use of force in 2019, more than a third of the MPD, or 1,220 officers, reported an incident that year. The number is an 8% decrease compared to 2018, but is a 40% increase since 2015.

MPD confirmed that 98 officers reportedly used force five times or more in 2019, but overall occurrences decreased by 14% since 2018.

Of the 1,246 reported incidents in 2019, 91% of the subjects were Black, and over half of the incidents were reported in the 3rd, 5th and 7th Police Districts.

Officers fired their guns at 10 people last year, causing one death, which is the lowest amount since 2014.

