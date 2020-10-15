Republican senators are furious with Twitter and Facebook’s decisions to restrict news stories reflecting poorly on Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and are planning to force Big Tech executives to explain their decisions.

Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters on Thursday that the Senate Judiciary Committee would meet on Tuesday to discuss subpoenaing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“Chairman Lindsey Graham and I have discussed this at length and the committee today will be noticing a markup on Tuesday to issue a subpoena to Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Friday,” the Texas Republican said.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said Thursday that he believes Twitter is retroactively trying to justify its actions to suspend the Trump campaign’s official account, @TeamTrump, and others that share material from a New York Post story involving Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Mr. Cotton said on a call with reporters organized by the Trump campaign that “Big Tech oligarchs [are] declaring war on Donald Trump, on the Republican Party, and conservatives across America.”

“For all of those tech oligarchs who think they can get away with this, I will simply say that winter is coming,” Mr. Cotton said. “They have enjoyed total immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. That is going to change soon because the millions of Americans who believe in God and believe in national sovereignty and believe in the Constitution will not tolerate these monopolists continuing to dictate the flow of information in this country.”

The story that Twitter branded unsafe includes an email published by the New York Post that casts doubt upon the Democratic presidential nominee’s repeated claims that he did not have knowledge of his son’s business dealings in places such as Ukraine, Russia and China.

Mr. Dorsey tweeted on Wednesday that his company’s communications surrounding its content enforcement decisions were “not great” and blocking the URL to the story without explanation was “unacceptable.”

A Twitter spokesperson told The Washington Times on Thursday that suspended accounts sharing material in the New York Post’s articles “may be required to delete those Tweets” because of the company’s policy on hacked material and personal information.

Users who delete the Tweets containing material from the New York Post story that Twitter deems as offending its rules will be granted the ability to resume tweeting, according to Twitter.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.