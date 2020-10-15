Ice Cube clarified his stance on the White House race Thursday after the rap artist and actor was credited with helping develop President Trump’s new “Platinum Plan” geared toward Black voters.

“I haven’t endorsed anybody,” the influential former NWA rapper said on social media amid an uproar sparked earlier in the week by senior Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson.

Ms. Pierson tagged the rapper on Twitter late Tuesday in a tweet thanking him for being “willing to step up and work” with the Trump administration “to help develop” the president’s “Platinum Plan.”

“Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!” tweeted Ms. Pierson, a Republican consultant who previously worked on Mr. Trump’s presidential election campaign in 2016.

Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, subsequently acknowledged recently being in touch with Republicans – as well as Democrats – about his own plan called a “Contract With Black America.”

“Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” he clarified Wednesday on Twitter.

“Black progress is a bipartisan issue,” he said in another tweet Thursday. “When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process.”

Mr. Jackson, 51, announced his “Contract with Black America” in August, and touted it as containing a number of proposed reforms meant to address problems affecting the African American community.

“Democrats don’t seem like they got a plan. Republicans don’t seem like they have a plan for us,” he said previously.

The “Platinum Plan for Black Americans” unveiled by the Trump campaign in September outlines the president’s own agenda for the community should he secure a second term in office, meanwhile.

