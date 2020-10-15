Joseph R. Biden holds an 11-point lead over President Trump, according to a national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday.

Mr. Biden had an 11-point, 53% to 42% lead over Mr. Trump among registered voters. That margin was down from a 14-point lead for Mr. Biden in a poll taken right after the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.

Despite the deficit for the incumbent, 50% said they and their families are better off than they were four years ago, compared to 34% who said they’re worse off — approximately in line with recent Gallup polling.

However, 38% said the country is better off than it was four years ago, compared to 58% who said it’s worse off.

Republicans also had a 13-point advantage over Democrats on who respondents think would do a better job on dealing with the economy, which was rated the top issue for voters in deciding who to vote for for president.

“There are signs that the race could still tighten,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt, who helped conduct the survey.

Democrats had a 17-point edge on the coronavirus and an 18-point edge on health care, the second- and third-most important issues for voters in the poll.

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns say they think the race is significantly closer than such public polling has shown in recent weeks.

“There is still a long way to go in this campaign, and we think this race is far closer than folks on this website think. Like a lot closer,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said on Twitter Wednesday.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was taken from Oct. 9-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

