The dueling town hall events featuring President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Thursday will be remembered in part for what the moderators didn’t ask.

There wasn’t a peep about Mr. Biden’s alleged involvement as vice president in his son Hunter’s shady overseas business deals.

President Trump’s team accused George Stephanopolous of tossing softball questions at Mr. Biden on ABC, while Savannah Guthrie assumed more of an attack dog role against Mr. Trump over on NBC.

Trump 2020 spokesman Tim Murtaugh said after the event that Mr. Trump “masterfully handled Guthrie’s attacks and interacted warmly and effectively with the voters in the room.”

“Over on ABC it was a completely different scene, as once again Biden was kept comfortable and away from any questions that might challenge him,” he said.

Hunter Biden’s wheeling and dealing overseas has received renewed attention following a pair of reports this week in the New York Post that the Trump campaign touts as proof that the Biden family enriched themselves by selling access to the former vice president.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.