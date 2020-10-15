Joy Behar believes that a victory for President Trump in the election would be the “end of democracy.”

And worse … “the end of this country.”

In a segment Thursday on “The View,” the comedian and frequent Trump critic said that while it looks like Democrat Joseph R. Biden might win. But there were bad signs on that front, she said, and if Mr. Biden loses, “we’re doomed.”

“People should not get complacent,” Ms. Behar cautioned. “I worry about the possible four years of this, and it’s the end of democracy. It’s the end of this country, four more years of this. I believe that.”

She then continued to spin a doomsday scenario.

“Especially when they own the Supreme Court and God forbid they take the Senate again, we’re doomed,” Ms. Behar said. “We’re doomed. People better go out there and vote. That’s all I have to say.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, before going on to another panelist, tried to talk Ms. Behar down off the ledge.

“Don’t flip out, don’t let yourself do that,” she said.

