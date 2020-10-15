Justice Democrats, the advocacy group that helped propel Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other liberals into office, offered some semi-profane, backhanded support for Joseph R. Biden on Thursday in a new digital ad.

The ad portrays an aggrieved mother getting pelted by a child with a toy airplane as she laments President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I lost my f–ing job because we’re all staying at home to get this under control,” she says. “And our president does what? Are you f–ing kidding me?”

The profanities are bleeped out in the 30-second spot.

“Look, maybe you don’t like the other guy running for president,” she says.

“I get it — I don’t like anyone right now,” she says as the child throws the airplane into her back. “But could you do me a favor? Take 10 minutes this November and f–ing vote.”

“Can you do that for me?” she says after being interrupted by the child smashing something on the ground.

The ad closes with the words: “For the love of God Vote for Joe Biden.”

Mr. Biden has stiff-armed the left on a number of high-profile issues, including Medicare-for-all and defunding the police.

But many of his prominent liberal critics during the 2020 Democratic primary have held back a bit, saying that defeating President Trump is the overriding concern until after the election.

