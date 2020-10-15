White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is back on Twitter — but only after she deleted her link to a New York Post story critical of Hunter and Joe Biden.

Ms. McEnany, whose personal account was locked by the Silicon Valley tech giant Wednesday, announced her return Thursday afternoon on her personal account.

“I’M BACK and I will NOT be silenced!! Twitter’s goal was to silence me, but they won’t win! Looking forward to Jack being subpoenaed” by the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee, she wrote.

I’M BACK and I will NOT be silenced‼️



Twitter’s goal was to silence me, but they won’t win!



Looking forward to Jack being subpoenaed by @senjudiciary! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 15, 2020

