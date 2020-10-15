White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is back on Twitter — but only after she deleted her link to a New York Post story critical of Hunter and Joe Biden.

Ms. McEnany, whose personal account was locked by the Silicon Valley tech giant Wednesday, announced her return Thursday afternoon on her personal account.

“I’M BACK and I will NOT be silenced!! Twitter’s goal was to silence me, but they won’t win! Looking forward to Jack being subpoenaed” by the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee, she wrote.

The presidential spokeswoman acknowledged, however, having to knuckle under to Twitter’s demands that she delete a post linking to an investigative story in one of America’s biggest newspapers about the Bidens and their ties to Ukrainian oligarchs being beeper than previously acknowledged.

“I appealed Twitter’s decision to lock my account for posting a news report from @NYPost — one of the largest papers in the nation. Twitter did not respond to my appeal but continued to lock me out until I deleted the news about @JoeBiden,” Ms. McEnany wrote.

Twitter had deemed the article “unsafe” and said it violated its terms of service because it was based on supposedly pilfered documents — explanations conservatives spent all day Thursday ridiculing as flimsy and pretextual.

Ms. McEnany was unapologetic.

“All Twitter did was succeed in drawing more attention to the Biden corruption - well done! I will now tweet more about Biden than ever before. I’m FIRED UP!” she wrote.

Continuing the conservative critique of Big Tech, Ms. McEnany concluded her Twitter return by pointing out that while the San Francisco Bay Area firm was preventing users from sharing the New York Post article and suspending accounts like hers for doing so, it was pushing as the day’s top story a Washington Post article downplaying the Bidens’ behavior regarding Ukraine.

“Twitter, meanwhile, can continue doing Joe Biden’s bidding with propaganda like this,” she wrote with a screengrab of a Post article headlined “Joe Biden did not push out a Ukrainian prosecutor for investigating his son.”

In 2018, Mr. Biden himself bragged at a public event that he had indeed forced the Ukrainian government to dismiss a prosecutor, upon threat of withholding U.S. military aid.

He did not say he pushed out the prosecutor over Hunter Biden’s involvement with Burisma Holdings, though.

