Sen. Kelly Loeffler on Thursday touted her securing the support of a fellow Georgia Republican: Marjorie Taylor Greene, a House candidate known best for promoting conspiracy theories like QAnon.

Ms. Greene, who is running as the GOP candidate to represent her state’s 14th Congressional District, backed Ms. Loeffler’s campaign in an endorsement the senator trumpeted on social media.

“I’m proud to have Marjorie on the team,” Ms. Loeffler said. “Together we’re going to go to Washington and stand up against the radical left and fight for every single hardworking Georgian.”

Ms. Loeffler was appointed to replace former Sen. Johnny Isakson, a Republican who resigned in late 2019, and she is running to remain in office in a special election occurring early next month.

With weeks remaining until Election Day, recent statewide polling showed Ms. Loeffler trailing behind Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat among several candidates vying to replace the Republican incumbent.

Ms. Greene was virtually unknown in national political circles before campaigning and ultimately winning the Republican nomination in spite of concerns about her promotion of conspiracy theories.

In addition to boosting the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, Ms. Greene questioned as recently as 2018 if a plane struck the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. She has since acknowledged it did.

Rev. Warnock, the Democrat running to replace Ms. Loeffler, reacted to his opponent touting Ms. Greene’s endorsement by saying the senator was embracing someone who spouts “dangerous rhetoric.”

Ms. Greene, on her part, responded by saying Ms. Loeffler’s rival has attracted the support of “radicals” aligned with Black Lives Matter and Antifa, the left-wing activism movements.

QAnon started in late 2017 and originally involved a purported coup being staged against President Trump, but it has since mutated to incorporate a number of fringe, far-right conspiracy theories.

YouTube announced Thursday it would start banning videos about QAnon, as well as the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, that could be used to threaten or harass somebody by associating them with either.

