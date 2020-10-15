SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah man convicted of building a multimillion-dollar dark-web drug ring from his suburban basement was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

Aaron Shamo, 30, was convicted of shipping hundreds of thousands of fake prescription drugs all over the country, helping fuel the nation’s opioid epidemic. The counterfeit pills contained fentanyl, a drug that authorities say can be deadly with just a few flakes.

He was found guilty of a dozen federal counts in August 2019, including one for running a criminal enterprise that carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The case was a glimpse at how a small group of people can import fentanyl from China, press it into fake pills and sell through online black markets to people in every state. The 2016 bust at Shamo’s home ranked among the largest in the country at the time.

A clean-cut millennial who grew up in a family that belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Shamo said Thursday that the operation started small but quickly grew out of control.

“I didn’t know the dangers of what we were doing,” he said. “Together we created a monster.”

Authorities have said the pills were linked to multiple overdose deaths, though charges were only filed in one and the jury deadlocked on that count. Still, the families of those who died after buying from Shamo watched the case closely. One mother faced him in court Thursday.

Tova Keblish said her son Gavin thought he was getting painkillers to treat his agony after a leg injury and surgery. Instead, the Long Island, New York, man died after receiving counterfeit, fentanyl-laced oxycodone from Shamo’s online storefront.

“Your customers were not just numbers, not just emails. There were people behind them,” she said. “You have denied my son the right to live.”

Defense attorneys didn’t deny he was selling drugs, but they also argued a life sentence was too harsh for a first-time offender who worked with others. His friends in the business are expected to get lighter sentences after striking plea deals and testifying against him.

