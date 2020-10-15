Some observers have wondered if Sen. Mitt Romney — the sole Republican lawmaker who voted to impeach President Trump — would support the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be a Supreme Court justice.

The answer is yes. The Utah Republican has made that very clear.

“After meeting with Judge Barrett and carefully reviewing her record and her testimony, I intend to vote in favor of her confirmation to the Supreme Court,” Mr. Romney said in a statement released Thursday night.

“She is impressive, and her distinguished legal and academic credentials make it clear that she is exceptionally well qualified to serve as our next Supreme Court justice. I am confident that she will faithfully apply the law and our Constitution, impartially and regardless of policy preferences,” he said.

Mrs. Barrett has finished her four days of inquiry before Congress.

A congressional panel will meet and conduct a vote on October 22. She is predicted to win by a 12-10 party-line margin, according to USA Today. A vote by the entire U.S Senate will follow.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.