KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man has been convicted of animal cruelty for attacking his dog with a baseball bat, killing it and burying it in his backyard.

Khaleem Baringer, 21, of Kearney pleaded no contest Tuesday to the felony charge as part of a deal with prosecutors who agreed to drop another charge in the case.

A witness told police Baringer hit the dog several times in the head with the bat after it defecated on the floor and nipped at a woman as she tried to place the dog into a kennel.

Prosecutors said Baringer also stabbed the dog at least once before wrapping it in several towels and burying it behind a shed in the yard.

Police found blood spatter on the wall and window of the master bedroom, in the bathroom, and inside and outside of a trash can. Authorities say the dog’s skull and jaw were broken when its body was examined.

Baringer will face up to three years in prison when he is sentenced.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.