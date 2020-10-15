President Trump on Thursday spared with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie when she pressed him to denounce white supremacy.

“I denounce White supremacy. I’ve denounced white supremacy for years. You always start with that question,” Mr. Trump said in a TV town hall in Miami. “I denounce white supremacy. What’s the next question?”

He called out Ms. Guthrie and other reporters for not pressing Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden on antifa and left-wing radicals.

“Why aren’t you asking me about antifa? Why aren’t you asking Joe Biden about antifa? He says it’s an idea,” said Mr. Trump.

Ms. Guthrie said Mr. Biden was not on at the town hall.

Mr. Biden has made allegations that Mr. Trump supports white supremacists a cornerstone of this campaign.

The white supremacy question has been lobbed repeatedly at Mr. Trump, who has repeatedly denounced racism but sometimes fumbled the question, which keeps the controversy alive.

When Ms. Guthrie continued to prod him on what she described as his past reluctance, he rolled his eyes.

“Here we go again. I denounce white supremacy. And you know something, I denounce antifa and I denounce the radical left that is burning cities,” he said.

Asked about the conspiracy theory group Qanon, which idolizes Mr. Trump for fighting an alleged cabal of pedophiles within the federal government, the president said he didn’t know much about them.

“They are strongly against pedophilia and I am against that,” said Mr. Trump.

