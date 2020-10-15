NBC moderator Savannah Guthrie accused President Trump of acting like the proverbial “crazy uncle” of Twitter.

In a town-hall meeting Thursday evening, Ms. Guthrie was going after Mr. Trump’s Twitter habits citing, among other things, his retweeting of a baseless QAnon conspiracy-theory post.

Mr. Trump downplayed it as just a retweet and not an endorsement and that he doesn’t know much about the group.

A clearly frustrated Ms. Guthrie called his response cavalier and unpresidential.

“You’re the president. You’re not like someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever,” she said.

The QAnon tweet in question said the Obama administration had staged Osama bin Laden’s death and, to cover up, had killed SEAL Team 6 members.

