Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee plowed ahead Thursday, moving forward with the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, setting a date for her committee vote next week.

Democrats protested, issuing motions to adjourn the hearing and demand a delay.

“The purpose of doing it is simply to have a justice on the Supreme Court — as the president said — to decide the election and to strike down the Affordable Care Act. We have had inadequate time to review this nomination,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat.

He said there is a new report that Judge Barrett didn’t disclose seven speeches she gave in the past that the committee wasn’t able to review yet, arguing the senators need more time to execute their advice and consent role.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the committee, moved forward with the GOP majority shooting down the Democrats’ demands.

“We are going to be denied the ability to operate as normal,” the South Carolina Republican said, acknowledging Democrats on the committee will refuse to show up to give the committee a quorum.

The current rules require more than one member of the minority to be present during a vote.

Republicans, though, could invoke a rule change if that does occur.

It’s likely they will do just that, and the judge will be voted out of committee on Oct. 22. Once the committee reports the vote to the full Senate, the upper chamber can hold a final confirmation vote during the final week of October.

