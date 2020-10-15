Sen. Ted Cruz wants to know “what the hell is going on” with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the wake of The New York Post’s exposé on Hunter Biden.

The Texas Republican told reporters on Thursday that he wants Mr. Dorsey before the Senate Judiciary Committee by next Friday to explain why the social media giant is blocking and banning accounts that share a story by a major American newspaper.

“This is election interference and we are 19 days out from an election,” Mr. Cruz said. “It has no precedent in the history of democracy. Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on. Chairman Lindsey Graham and I have discussed this at length and the committee today will be noticing a markup on Tuesday to issue a subpoena Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Friday — to come before this committee and the American people and explain why Twitter is abusing their corporate power to silence the press and to coverup allegations of corruption.”

Both Twitter and Facebook have seen a fierce backlash in response to their suppression of the Post’s story, which hinges on evidence gleaned from a damaged laptop.

Sen. @tedcruz: “Twitter is actively blocking, right now this instant, stories from the New York Post…on Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee, the full committee, will be voting on subpoenas to subpoena @Jack Dorsey to come before our committee.” pic.twitter.com/lfpEcH8xeQ — CSPAN (@cspan) October 15, 2020

At issue is a batch of emails purportedly by a Ukrainian executive thanking then-Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son for arranging a meeting.

“I don’t know if these New York Post stories are true or not,” Mr. Cruz continued. “Those are questions Vice President Biden should answer. But Twitter and Facebook and big-tech billionaires don’t get to censor political speech and actively interfere in the election. That’s what they’re doing right now.”

Joe Biden’s political campaign insists that Twitter’s decision proves the story isn’t true.

“Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true,” Biden National Press Secretary Jamal Brown said Thursday morning with Cheddar reporter Jill Wagner.

NEW — the @JoeBiden campaign responds to the @nypost story and @Twitter fallout on @cheddar:



“Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.” @JTOBrown pic.twitter.com/rwSH8RiNYo — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 15, 2020

