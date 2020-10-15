The Trump administration on Thursday announced a new national strategy for critical and emerging technologies designed to maintain the United States’ position as a world leader in tech and better protect American innovation from theft by China and Russia.

The new strategy changes the way federal government agencies interact and the way they collaborate with allied nations to oppose attacks on America’s “National Security Innovation Base.”

The NSIB includes labs, academic institutions, venture-capital funding, and supporting businesses that focus on a variety of technologies involving artificial intelligence, data science and storage, human-machine interfaces and many other components.

“The United States will no longer turn a blind eye to the tactics of countries like the people’s Republic of China and Russia who steal technology, coerce companies into handing over intellectual property, undercut free and fair markets, and surreptitiously divert emerging civilian technologies to build up their militaries,” a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday. “And we will do this with our partners, allies, and like-minded nations.”

Trump administration officials said while the new strategy does not come with the promise of more funding, additional details about new budgetary resources for the beneficiaries of the strategy will be made public nearer February 2021.

