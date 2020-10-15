Trump campaign official Mike Hahn said Thursday that Twitter suspended the Trump campaign’s official Twitter account, @TeamTrump, after it posted anti-Biden content.

Mr. Hahn, a social media staffer for the Trump campaign, shared on Twitter a screenshot of the message that the Trump campaign received telling it that the account was locked. The offending tweet shared by Mr. Hahn included the message, “Joe Biden is a liar who has been ripping off our country for years.”

“Twitter has suspended @TeamTrump for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the @nypost article,” Mr. Hahn tweeted. “19 days out from the election.”

Twitter has suspended ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the ⁦@nypost⁩ article.



19 days out from the election. pic.twitter.com/Z9FFzridyr — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 15, 2020

On Wednesday, Twitter began redirecting users who clicked on a New York Post story involving Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to a webpage warning that the link containing the Post’s story was “unsafe.” Twitter also later restricted users from sharing the link in tweets or via direct messages.

The story that Twitter branded unsafe includes an email published by the New York Post that casts doubt upon the Democratic presidential nominee’s repeated claims that he did not have knowledge of his son’s business dealings in places such as Ukraine, Russia, and China.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday evening that the company had bungled its explanation of its content moderation actions.

“Our communications around our actions on the @nypost article was not great,” Mr. Dorsey tweeted. “And blocking URL sharing via tweet or [direct message] with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable.”

Mr. Dorsey also shared a tweet-thread from a company account, @TwitterSafety, which said the New York Post article actually violated Twitter rules because it contained images with personal and private information.

The message the Trump campaign received, according to Mr. Hahn’s screenshot shows Twitter explaining that the Trump campaign’s account was locked because Twitter said it violated the company’s rules about “posting private information.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment.

