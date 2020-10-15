President Trump on Thursday praised the performance of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, saying she is “toying” with Democratic senators in her confirmation hearing.

“She’s been flawless, she hasn’t made a mistake,” Mr. Trump told supporters in Greenville, North Carolina. “She’s been toying with those Democrat evil people.”

He predicted that the Senate will approve her nomination “very soon.”

Mr. Trump said Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee treated Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh “disgracefully” with personal attacks during his confirmation hearing in 2018, “but they’re not playing that card here.”

“They’re not playing that card, at least so far,” he said. The administration has warned Democrats not to make an issue of Judge Barrett’s Catholic faith.

